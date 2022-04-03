People to decide next government: Murad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed on Sunday said that people will decide whether the PTI will form the next government or someone else, that is democracy.

In a statement, he said that people had given the mandate to PTI in 2018. Murad said that public mandate cannot be exploited by foreign conspiracies. He said that now political parties should contest general elections to come into power.