People To Elect Their Representative On Performance: Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said that people are quite sensible to elect their representatives and the only party would survive that would deliver to the them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said that people are quite sensible to elect their representatives and the only party would survive that would deliver to the them.

Talking to a private news channel, he said although most of the people are not highly qualified, but it does not mean that they don't have political sense.

Giving remarks about the victory in Sindh by-election, he said the PTI government was very thankful to every political party for rendering their support to the candidate of Grand Democratic Alliance.

He said at the moment country was facing so many challenges and urged to all political parties should work together to mitigate all challenges.

