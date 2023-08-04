People to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on Aug 5

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :People of Khanewal would express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren on Saturday, Aug 5, by joining different programmes including seminars and rallies as part of observance of Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir.

People from different walks of life including traders, journalists, writers, teachers, students, religious leaders, social workers would attend the main ceremony at district headquarters, Zila Council Hall. DPO Rana Omar Farooq and ADCR Azooba Azeem would join the ceremony as special guests.

The day will begin with special prayers for Kashmiris after Fajr prayers on Aug 5 and the main ceremony would begin at 9AM at Zila Council Hall with Qirat and its translation in urdu, Naat Khawani to be followed by speeches and national songs.

Sirens would play exactly at 10 AM and a one-minute silence would be observed.

A walk would be held after the ceremony. Banners inscribed with messages in support of Kashmiri people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir would be installed at important points in the city besides on transport vehicles.

Ceremonies like seminars would also be held at tehsil level and in educational institutions on Saturday.