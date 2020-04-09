People to find surprising facts in forensic report on 25th April; Babar Awan hopes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan on Thursday hoped that people would find surprising facts in the forensic report to be made public on April 25, and Prime Minister Imran Khan would never abandon the inquiry process against sugar and floor mafia.

In an exclusive interview to a private news channel, he assured that the final forensic report would definitely invite strict action against such elements but, he added it must be given time to come after examining its multiple aspects.

Baber Awan said the government had set a good example which need to be followed by making public details of thousands of billions of loans taken during previous regimes.

He said that earlier, the Parliament took two years to pass Zainab Bill instead of 30 days.

To a question about the differences between the prime minister and Jahangir Tareen, he said Jahangir Tareen had reposed his confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan.

This was the first Parliament in the political history of the country which was giving priority to transparency and accountability over legislation, he maintained.