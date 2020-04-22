People to follow social distancing to avoid spread of COVID-19: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday said people should follow the principle of social distancing to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

He directed Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to visit all the districts of the province and the people in need should be dealt in a manner without compromising their self-respect, said a press release.

Bilawal said providing relief to those in need at their doorstep was an appreciable task.

The Sindh chief minister briefed the PPP chairman about the situation in Larkana through video link which was also attended by the senior officials of the administration.

Murad Shah apprised Bilawal about the measures for protecting people from COVID-19 in Larkana and said the test laboratory in Larkana for COVID-19 would be operational from the next week.

A total of 13,500 ration bags had been provided to the people in need in Larkana whereas 3,313 families were provided Rs6,000 per family from the Zakat Fund in the district, he said The chief minister said the Sindh government traced the people coming from abroad itself.

He said quarantine centres had been established in Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto University Arija Campus, boys' hostel, Madni Tableeghi Centre and Bibi Aseefa Dental College. So far, a total of 663 people were tested in Larkana out of which 63 positive cases were confirmed.

Bilawal said it was the responsibility of the government to protect the lives, property and health of the people.

He said the economy could be revived but not the lives of the people if once lost, so the biggest challenge at the moment was to save the precious lives of the people.