People To Get 15,000 Free Saplings Under 'Plant For Pakistan' Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:33 PM

People to get 15,000 free saplings under 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu here on Thursday said that15,000 saplings would be distributed among people in Multan division under 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu here on Thursday said that15,000 saplings would be distributed among people in Multan division under 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign.

During plantation drive, he said that 31 points had been set up for distribution of free saplings in all four districts including Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal.

He said that nurseries would prepare 460,000 saplings during the monsoon season adding that a target of planting four million saplings had been fixed for Multan division under 100 billion tree tsunami campaign.

He said that campaign to plant fully grown trees was also in progress with support from non-governmental organisations (NGOs), adding that 11,325 trees were being planted including 250 at Qaswar Gardezi Road, 75 in Zakariya Park, 7,000 on southern bypass and another 4,000 on northern bypass.

He said that the plantation drive was also covering city's entry/exit points.

Chief Conservator Forests Ajmal Rahim said that 'Plant for Punjab' campaign would begin on Aug 8 and conclude on Aug 14 under which 33,900 saplings would be planted in Multan division.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak said that plants were a source of oxygen and keep the environment clean. He said that international standards of 25 percent forest area in a country could be achieved provided people from all walks of life plant saplings considering it as a national duty.

Later, the commissioner also led an awareness walk to promote plantation.

