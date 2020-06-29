ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda said masses would soon start getting benefits from the polices of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The country had to face crisis due to corruption and other challenges, but the government had introduced better polices to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country, he said this while talking to a private news channel.

The PTI government was trying to bring back the looted money from elements involved in corruption, he added.

He said those who plundered national money from national exchequer, were enjoying holidays abroad, but they would be brought back at all cost.

It was the PTI government which made public the report regarding sugar crisis, he said adding the mafia involved in the sugar scandal would be brought to justice.