UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People To Get Benefits Soon From Govt's Policies: Faisal Vawda

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

People to get benefits soon from govt's policies: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda said masses would soon start getting benefits from the polices of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The country had to face crisis due to corruption and other challenges, but the government had introduced better polices to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country, he said this while talking to a private news channel.

The PTI government was trying to bring back the looted money from elements involved in corruption, he added.

He said those who plundered national money from national exchequer, were enjoying holidays abroad, but they would be brought back at all cost.

It was the PTI government which made public the report regarding sugar crisis, he said adding the mafia involved in the sugar scandal would be brought to justice.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Scandal Water Holidays Money All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

51 minutes ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

1 hour ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

1 hour ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

2 hours ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

2 hours ago

Pompeo, Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Review $6Mln US ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.