People to get clean drinking water soon: DC

Deputy Commissioner Tank, Muhammad Kabir Afridi Saturday said the people of the city would get clean drinking water soon with installation of four new tube-wells

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tank, Muhammad Kabir Afridi Saturday said the people of the city would get clean drinking water soon with installation of four new tube-wells.

He said this while talking to members of the District Tank Press Club who called on him at his office.

The DC lauded the role of journalists for highlighting various problems being faced by the people besides imparting awareness to them that help and eased the job of the district administration to take steps for the solutions of the problems.

He said during COVID-19, the journalists worked at the forefront in imparting awareness to the people about the the pandemic and the importance of following SOPs issued by the provincial government including use of masks, gloves, keeping social distance and avoiding gathering.

He said with the installation of the four new tube-wells, the problem of the clean drinking water would be resolved and more such facilities would be provided to people in other parts of the district. He said the district administration had already conducted a survey to resolve problem of scarcity of water and steps had been taken to address such problems very soon.

He said, for this purpose, hand dug-well and water hand pumps had also been installed in rural areas and the communities in rural areas frequently used these facilities for water needs.

In a question, the DC informed that the work had already been started on the cleanliness and desilting of streams, small and big canals across the district to avert flood well before the monsoon rain.

Kabir Afridi expressed the hope that the members of the Tank Press Club would continue supporting and helping the district administration to address public issues and assured them that the district administration would leave no stone unturned in taking steps as far as solution of the problems.

Earlier, President Tank Press Club Syed Shah Kundi and Secretary General Kifayatullah Paracha along with all members assured the deputy commissioner for their full assurance of working jointly by taking collective steps for the addressing and removal of the problems of the district .