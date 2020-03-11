People to get interest-free loans for construction of houses

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday informed the National Assembly that people would get interest-free loans for the construction of homes under Naya Pakistan Housing Authority (NPHA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday informed the National Assembly that people would get interest-free loans for the construction of homes under Naya Pakistan Housing Authority (NPHA).

Responding to calling attention notice regarding privatization of House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC) despite its efficient performance, he said that HBFC earned profit after the injecting Rs 16.9 billion equity by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) keeping in view its poor financial condition.

He said, as the SBP's debt amounting to Rs 16.9 billion was converted into equity in HBFC, the shareholding of the government in the housing finance company changed from 62.5% to 9.69% and the central bank became a major shareholder with 90.31% stake.

The minister said that before the injecting the equity from the SBP, the institution was running in loss. He said that the HBFC was also in the privatization list.