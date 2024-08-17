People to get relief in electricity bills: Bilal Yaseen

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Punjab food Minister Bilal Yaseen has said that the initiative aimed at reducing bills of people consuming up to 500 electricity units will definitely provide relief to them.

In a statement issued here on Saturday he said that PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had really provided big relief to the people.

He said that after the relief in price of 'Roti' now people would get relief in electricity bills as well.

Bilal Yaseen said that Punjab was heading towards development under the able leadership of Punjab CM.

Political opponents were again hatching conspiracies to halt the country's development journey, he added.

He further said that the Punjab government in line with the vision of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz was focusing on providing maximum relief to people.