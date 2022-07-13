People to get relief once petroleum prices stabilizes internationally: Musadik Malik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Wednesday said that the government believes in hard work and intends to subsidize the petroleum prices whenever international market gets stabilized.

Talking to a private news channel he said that prices of petroleum products were getting stable in the international market therefore subsidy would soon be shifted to masses.

He said that Rs. 100-120 per liter subsidy was being given on fuel earlier, if it had continued the country would have been bankrupted by now.

Pakistan's reputation was internally affected, however the country was now moving forward to betterment, the minister said.

He said that the government was trying to reduce burden on masses and giving maximum relief to them.