People To Hear Good News For Electricity, Sugar, Wheat : Asad Umer

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:10 PM

People to hear good news for electricity, sugar, wheat : Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Thursday said that people would hear good news for electricity, sugar and wheat products in next few days.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was well aware of the problems of the masses and for this, all out efforts would be made to provide them relief , he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The incumbent government had to take hard decisions due to coronavirus pandemic that damaged the economy of many countries around the world, he added.

The Pakistan, he said could face second wave of coronavirus entered to this part of the region.

He appealed the public to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs), to contain the virus. In reply to a question about Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said that PTI government did not have any threat from public meetings of PDM.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was making "day and night" efforts for the welfare of the people.

