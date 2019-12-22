UrduPoint.com
People To Oust PPP Leaders From Sindh On Zero Performance: Faisal Vawda

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 09:30 PM

People to oust PPP leaders from Sindh on zero performance: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Sunday said people of Sindh would oust Pakistan Peoples Party from the province on zero performance, which they had been showing since past many years.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had respected the mandate of PPP in Sindh, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The PPP had failed to deliver in Sindh province, he claimed, adding the Federal government would try to help complete the projects in Karachi and other parts of the province on merit.

In reply to a question on granting National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to corrupt leaders, he said there would be no deal with any element involved in corruption or money laundering.

The minister said bail to Khursheed Shah, Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari or any other leader of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, did not mean that they had been given NRO.

The leaders of PPP and PML-N would have to face the cases of corruption and money laundering filed by national accountability bureau, he stated.

About removing the name of Maryam Nawaz from Exit Control List, he said all the members of the cabinet had decided to go against Maryam Nawaz, who was trying to get her name out from ECL.

