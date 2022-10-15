People to reject false narrative of PTI in by-election: Rana Tanveer

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday said the people of Pakistan would reject the false narrative of change and development of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sundays election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday said the people of Pakistan would reject the false narrative of change and development of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sundays election.

In a statement regarding by-election to be held on Sunday, he said PTI had miserably failed and did nothing for the country and the people during its three and half years tenure. In fact, the fascist government of PTI proven to be the worst political regime in the history of Pakistan, he added.

He lamented that PTI government had also stopped the development projects launched by the Pakistan Muslim League-Noon (PML-N).

"Tomorrow, the people will reject these liers and vote for the PML-N. The politics of sedition will definitely end tomorrow with the vote of the people," he said.

People had not forgotten the abuses and economic destruction in the last three and half years by the PTI, Tanveer said, adding that they had also rejected the false promises made by Imran Khan to create millions of jobs for them, the minister added.