UrduPoint.com

People To Reject False Narrative Of PTI In By-election: Rana Tanveer

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2022 | 12:01 AM

People to reject false narrative of PTI in by-election: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday said the people of Pakistan would reject the false narrative of change and development of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sundays election.

In a statement regarding by-election to be held on Sunday, he said PTI had miserably failed and did nothing for the country and the people during its three and half years tenure. In fact, the fascist government of PTI proven to be the worst political regime in the history of Pakistan, he added.

He lamented that PTI government had also stopped the development projects launched by the Pakistan Muslim League-Noon (PML-N).

"Tomorrow, the people will reject these liers and vote for the PML-N. The politics of sedition will definitely end tomorrow with the vote of the people," he said.

People had not forgotten the abuses and economic destruction in the last three and half years by the PTI, Tanveer said, adding that they had also rejected the false promises made by Imran Khan to create millions of jobs for them, the minister added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Sunday Muslim Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

England thrash Samoa 60-6 in opening match of Rugb ..

England thrash Samoa 60-6 in opening match of Rugby League World Cup

27 seconds ago
 Tunisian protesters denounce 'coup', demand presid ..

Tunisian protesters denounce 'coup', demand president's removal

28 seconds ago
 Leicester held by Palace, Forest sink to bottom of ..

Leicester held by Palace, Forest sink to bottom of the Premier League

30 seconds ago
 Rublev beats Thiem to face Korda in Gijon Open fin ..

Rublev beats Thiem to face Korda in Gijon Open final

32 seconds ago
 Musk Says SpaceX Will Keep Funding Starlink Servic ..

Musk Says SpaceX Will Keep Funding Starlink Services in Ukraine Despite Financia ..

34 seconds ago
 Pakistan lose to Egypt to finish as runners-up in ..

Pakistan lose to Egypt to finish as runners-up in Street Child Football World Cu ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.