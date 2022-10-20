UrduPoint.com

People To Reject Imran's Long March Call: Nihal Hashmi

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Nihal Hashmi on Wednesday said the people would reject the long march call given by Imran Khan in a bid to regain power in an unconstitutional manner.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had damaged the economic sector during the period of last four years, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The people were suffering today due to the weak policies of former PTI regime, he added.

He made it clear that the government would conduct the next elections in 2023.

He hoped the PML-N, would sweep the general elections with a resounding victory.

