People to see ideal development after one year: Minister

Provincial Health Minister Raja Azam Khan on Wednesday said that the announcement of a subdivision and a new tehsil for Shigar district was a practical proof of Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan's special love for the people of Shigar

He expressed his views while speaking at a gathering of locals here.

During his speech, he said that, on his demand, the chief minister showed friendship by announcing a new tehsil and sub-division for Shigar, for which he was personally grateful to Haji Gulbar Khan.

"Now people will see a changed Shigar after one year. Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan is my best friend who has assured me to fulfill all my demands for the development of Shigar. I hope very soon we will see issues like Lasma Road and DHQ Hospital solved properly," he further added.

