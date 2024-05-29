People To See Ideal Development After One Year: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 09:26 PM
Provincial Health Minister Raja Azam Khan on Wednesday said that the announcement of a subdivision and a new tehsil for Shigar district was a practical proof of Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan's special love for the people of Shigar
He expressed his views while speaking at a gathering of locals here.
During his speech, he said that, on his demand, the chief minister showed friendship by announcing a new tehsil and sub-division for Shigar, for which he was personally grateful to Haji Gulbar Khan.
"Now people will see a changed Shigar after one year. Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan is my best friend who has assured me to fulfill all my demands for the development of Shigar. I hope very soon we will see issues like Lasma Road and DHQ Hospital solved properly," he further added.
AP/saf/378
