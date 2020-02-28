(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that incessant efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the country on a course of prosperity and people would soon enjoy the welfare oriented policies of the government.

Addressing a public gathering here Friday, he said that existing economic problems including inflation are the outcome of ill planning of previous governments that did nothing to strengthen economic conditions of the country.

He said that all the economic problems would be resolved in six months and inflation would be controlled.

He said that Ehsas Program would soon be launched in the province Sehat Card would be given to people by June.

CM said that shortage of teachers would be addressed and all the needed facilities would be ensured in all the KP hospitals.

He said that image of Pakistan has been improved due to the efforts of the prime minister, who raised the voice for the country at every international forum.