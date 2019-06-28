UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People To Take Advantage From PM Asset Declaration Scheme; Raja Riaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 02:42 PM

People to take advantage from PM Asset Declaration Scheme; Raja Riaz

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raja Riaz Ahmad on Friday urged the people to take advantage from the Assets Declaration Scheme of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raja Riaz Ahmad on Friday urged the people to take advantage from the Assets Declaration Scheme of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said the government would not spare anybody and strict action would be taken against those who would not declare their assets.

Regarding the extension of Assets Declaration Scheme, Raja Riaz said that the decision in this regard would be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To a question, he said the relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan were not good for a short time in past and hoped that the visit of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani would leave positive impact.

Raja Riaz said that durable peace in Afghanistan was also in favour of Pakistan and peace and stability of the whole region, adding that current visit would help strengthen the peace process.

The PTI leader said that Pakistan was hosting around 3.5 million Afghan refugees which was goodwill gesture.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Parliament Visit Ashraf Ghani Media From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Digital Health Services Growing Through Easypaisa

9 minutes ago

Citizens demand implementation of medical SOPs at ..

1 minute ago

Belarus Received 250,000 Less Tonnes of Russian Oi ..

1 minute ago

VW trucks division Traton skids on stock market la ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

14 minutes ago

Moscow Says to Keep Helping OSCE With Disengagemen ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.