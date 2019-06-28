People to take advantage from PM Asset Declaration Scheme; Raja Riaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raja Riaz Ahmad on Friday urged the people to take advantage from the Assets Declaration Scheme of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raja Riaz Ahmad on Friday urged the people to take advantage from the Assets Declaration Scheme of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said the government would not spare anybody and strict action would be taken against those who would not declare their assets.

Regarding the extension of Assets Declaration Scheme, Raja Riaz said that the decision in this regard would be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To a question, he said the relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan were not good for a short time in past and hoped that the visit of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani would leave positive impact.

Raja Riaz said that durable peace in Afghanistan was also in favour of Pakistan and peace and stability of the whole region, adding that current visit would help strengthen the peace process.

The PTI leader said that Pakistan was hosting around 3.5 million Afghan refugees which was goodwill gesture.