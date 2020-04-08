UrduPoint.com
People To Take Precautions Against Corona Virus: Fazal Hakim Khan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:18 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman DDAC Fazal Hakim Khan Yusufzai Wednesday said that the public should take precautions to prevent the coronavirus and do not leave home unnecessary and cooperate with the district administration during the lockdown.

He urged upon the people of Swat to extend full cooperation with the govt run mechanism to deal with this pandemic that hit people all over the world.

Fazal Hakim Khan said that the role of the Ulema was important in the society, so the scholars should organize the endless prayers and special prayers for the elimination of this difficult time and the protection of the coronavirus.

He said that the present government will not leave the people alone in the difficult time for which the government was taking steps so that the people should follow the instructions of the government and stay at home by avoiding unnecessary visit to the streets and bazaars so that could be able to stay safe and their family from this coronavirus.

More Stories From Pakistan

