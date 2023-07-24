Open Menu

People To Verify Their Vote By July 20, 2023: DEC Mirpurkhas

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 10:14 PM

EC) Mirpurkhas Khalid Hussain Lund requested the people of Mirpurkhas to verify or amend their votes by July 20, 2023

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :District Election Commissioner (DEC) Mirpurkhas Khalid Hussain Lund requested the people of Mirpurkhas to verify or amend their votes by July 20, 2023.

In his statement issued here on Monday, he said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started preparing for the general elections in 2023. So, he has informed the public that the last date for registration, transfer and validation of votes by the ECP was set to July 20, 2023.

According to details a one-day training program was organized in a local hotel regarding the inclusion of Names of myself and my family members, vote transfer and accuracy, in which DEC trained on the importance of voting and the role of women in voter registration.

He said that disabled people are requested to find out their vote through National Identity Card (NIC) number 8,300 through SMS.

If any kind of accuracy is required, they can contact the District Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas office, he added.

