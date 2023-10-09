Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2023 | 11:16 PM

People to vote for Nawaz to complete unfinished projects: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Ex Finance Minister Ishaq Dar

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Ex Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday said that people will vote for Nawaz Sharif to finish development projects in Pakistan that were halted after he removed from office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Ex Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday said that people will vote for Nawaz Sharif to finish development projects in Pakistan that were halted after he removed from office.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said, we will make this country an economic power.

Pakistan was making fast progress in all sectors from 2013 to 2017, he said. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was introduced in the country to damage business activity and national institutions, he said.

The people are facing price hike issues due to weak policies of last regime of PTI, he said.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif’s plan to address public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore, he said, a large number of people would reach Lahore on 21st October to welcome Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

In reply to a question about permanent solution for reviving Pakistan's economy, he said, it is the responsibility of every politician to work for the development of this country.

