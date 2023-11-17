People to vote for PML-N to complete many development Engineer Khurram Dastagir KhanKhurram

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Friday said that people will vote for Nawaz Sharif to complete many development projects in the country

The last PML-N government under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif made efforts to end load-shedding and terrorism from the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Khurram Dastagir said the previous government of PML-N had also brought China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, he added.

The entire nation had acknowledged the working style of Nawaz Sharif in the past, he said adding that PML-N wanted to complete unfinished projects in different areas including Karachi.

In reply to a question about contesting elections with seat adjustment formula, he said Nawaz Sharif had a great desire to continue development works for the people of Karachi and for this, the PML-N will have the support of Mutahida Quomi Movement from Karachi areas.

He said that Karachi people will also vote for PML-N, so that many neglected areas could be developed properly.