People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

The pakistan peoples party (PPP), would win the next elections on the basis of development works completed in different parts during the last tenure of the government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan peoples party (PPP), would win the next elections on the basis of development works completed in different parts during the last tenure of the government.

A candidate of NA-235 constituency, Asif Khan expressed these views while addressing a public gathering held in connection with the election drive here Tuesday.

He urged the general public to use their right to vote on February 8, for PPP candidates.

A candidate of provincial assembly constituency PS-98 Hakim Ali Jaskani, also spoke on the occasion.

The public meeting was organized in different parts include Mosamiyat, Safoora, Sachal Goth, Marora Goth, Shar Goth, Sadat Amroha Society, Rizvia Society, Ghazi Goth and Scheme 33.

He said elders and dignitaries of different communities had already announced their support for the PPP candidates.

Asif Khan said that the people of Karachi have also announced the decision by welcoming Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a recent public meeting.

Meanwhile, the PPP candidate for Sindh assembly constituency PS-98 Hakim Ali Jaskani said that his party has vast experience in resolving the basic problems of the masses. He pledged that all basic facilities including clean drinking water would be ensured after winning the next elections. He also assured uninterrupted supply of electricity and execution of development works and gas facility to the people of union council level.