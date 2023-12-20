Open Menu

People To Vote PML-N For Relief In Next Government.; Uzma Bukhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2023 | 10:54 PM

People to vote PML-N for relief in next government.; Uzma Bukhari

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari on Wednesday said that the nation will vote for her party in the upcoming general elections to get relief after PML-N come to power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari on Wednesday said that the nation will vote for her party in the upcoming general elections to get relief after PML-N come to power.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that it was evident from the past that the PML-N has always delivered to the people in eliminating poverty, creating employment opportunities, improving living standards, and stabilizing the economy.

She said that her party will come to power with the same team that had worked tirelessly to provide relief to the masses by making people-friendly policies during their previous tenures.

To a question, she said the PML-N has been a major opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last regime, adding that this time the outcome of the 2024 general elections would be different as important political figures had joined her party.

She stressed the need to discourage the practice of maligning state institutions. Politicians should learn from their mistakes and prioritize country over any issue, she maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Same Muslim From Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

Blast at former CJP Nisar’s residence leaves two ..

Blast at former CJP Nisar’s residence leaves two injured

16 minutes ago
 Nomination papers obtained by 82 contestants for t ..

Nomination papers obtained by 82 contestants for three Islamabad's NA seats

1 minute ago
 No difficulty in holding polls on February 8: Sola ..

No difficulty in holding polls on February 8: Solangi

1 minute ago
 AJK begins preparations to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam' ..

AJK begins preparations to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam's birthday

1 minute ago
 ADCG for peace on Christmas, Quaid Day

ADCG for peace on Christmas, Quaid Day

1 minute ago
 ECC approves Rs 57 billion for payment of K-Electr ..

ECC approves Rs 57 billion for payment of K-Electric arrears

2 minutes ago
6 injured in car-van collision

6 injured in car-van collision

1 minute ago
 Bank loans on easy installments vital for upliftin ..

Bank loans on easy installments vital for uplifting of Agriculture, livestock: G ..

2 minutes ago
 Modi regime using judiciary as a tool to snatch Ka ..

Modi regime using judiciary as a tool to snatch Kashmiris’ rights: GA Gulzar

51 minutes ago
 Doctors' strike: LHC summons secretary specialized ..

Doctors' strike: LHC summons secretary specialized healthcare

51 minutes ago
 JUI-S set to take part in upcoming elections: Haqq ..

JUI-S set to take part in upcoming elections: Haqqani

51 minutes ago
 Counterfeit products injurious to economic stabili ..

Counterfeit products injurious to economic stability: DG IPRE

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan