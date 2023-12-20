People to vote PML-N for relief in next government.; Uzma Bukhari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari on Wednesday said that the nation will vote for her party in the upcoming general elections to get relief after PML-N come to power.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that it was evident from the past that the PML-N has always delivered to the people in eliminating poverty, creating employment opportunities, improving living standards, and stabilizing the economy.

She said that her party will come to power with the same team that had worked tirelessly to provide relief to the masses by making people-friendly policies during their previous tenures.

To a question, she said the PML-N has been a major opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last regime, adding that this time the outcome of the 2024 general elections would be different as important political figures had joined her party.

She stressed the need to discourage the practice of maligning state institutions. Politicians should learn from their mistakes and prioritize country over any issue, she maintained.