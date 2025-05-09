People Told Not To Pay Heed To Rumours
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 05:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Gujrat district administration has urged the public not to believe in rumours or unverified information amid the prevailing national situation.
Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk said all civil institutions and the armed forces of Pakistan are fully alert and operational, and the law and order situation across the district remains completely under control.
He advised citizens to report any suspicious or emergency activity to the District Control Room at 053-3727487. The administration emphasized that only verified information from official sources should be trusted to avoid confusion or panic.
