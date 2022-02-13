People torture man to death: RPO, DPO reach Tulamba

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan and DPO Khanewal reached Tulamba late Saturday night for investigations after a man was allegedly tortured to death by a number of people on allegations of blasphemy.

Heavy contingent of police reached Tulamba to keep law and order situation under control.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and ordered an impartial inquiry. He sought report from IGP Punjab and directed that all those involved in the incident must face the law to get punishment they deserve.

In response to CM orders, Additional IGP South Punjab Captain (Retired) Zafar Iqbal ordered RPO Multan Javed Akbar Riaz and DPO Khanewal Syed Nadeem Abbas to rush to Tulamba.

Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal said that no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands and accused involved in the incident would be prosecuted for their punishment as per law.

The incident occurred at 17 Mor area in Tulamba, some 40 kilometers away from Khanewal city where according to police people tortured the man to death on allegations of burning pages of sacred book.

According to DPO, the deceased does not seem to be a resident of Tulamba.

The body of the deceased has been sent to hospital for postmortem examination. Senior police officials are already in Tulamba for investigations.