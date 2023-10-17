People, transporters welcome decrease in prices of petroleum products

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The people of all walks of life including politicians, civil society and transporters here Tuesday welcomed significant reduction in prices of petroleum products by the caretaker government that benefited masses of all walks of life.

Wajid Ali Khan, PML-N KP leader and former Environment Minister told APP that after decrease in prices of the petroleum and diesel products, the transporters of passengers vehicles should reduce prices of fares in city and inter provincial routes.

He said the relief was significant and its trickled down effects should reach the common man.

Bahadar Khan, Nazim union council Dheri Mian Ishaq also welcomed reduction of petroleum products and termed it a big relief for the people.

Vice president, transporters association Nowshera, Sardar Khan praised decrease of the petroleum products by the caretaker Government and termed it a significant relief to masses.

