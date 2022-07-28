People trapped in truck during flood, rescued

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 along with Arm Forces on Thursday carried out a successful operation to fish out the sunken truck and rescued people trapped in it during flood in Tank District.

According to handout issued by the Regional Information and Public Relations the Rescue 1122 teams was informed that some people were trapped in the truck which had fallen into the flood water in the mountenous region of Jandola, some 35 kilmo meters off Tank northwest on Waziristan road.

The sources added that local Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and carried out successful operation to fish out the sunken vehicle and the people on board.

The rescuers safely rescued the trapped people and handed over to their families. The rescue operation was supervised by the senior officials of civil and military administration.

Brigadier tanweer Hussain of Pak army and Assistant Commissioner Tank Ameenullah were among the officials who visited the flood affected areas on Thursday and affirmed commitment to take all steps for the safety of life and properties of the residents.

The distribution of relief goods and other life saving activities were also on in Tank and its adjoining rain and flood affected area.