People urged for extending cooperation in polio eradication

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Monday urged the people for extending cooperation to district administration to make upcoming polio campaign beginning from Friday (September 17).

The division commissioner has also directed the utilization of all available resources to make the polio campaign in five districts of Peshawar division successful and provision of security to polio teams.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force regarding polio eradication here. Besides, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all five districts of the division, District Police Officers (DPOs), District Health Officers (DHOs), representatives of World Health Organization (WHO) and senior officers of other concerned agencies attended the meeting.

During meeting, the Divisional Commissioner was given detailed briefing regarding performance of the previous polio campaign and arrangements for drive beginning from Friday (September 17).

The Divisional Commissioner also directed the use of traditional jirga to persuade the refusing parents for administrative vaccine to children. The proposed jirga will be comprised of local patwari, officials of health department and police officers of the concerned police station.

He expressed happiness and satisfaction over significant decline in the number of refusing parents and in this connection he commended the efforts of all districts administrations and particularly of district Mohmand where the number of refusing parents has become zero.