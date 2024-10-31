People urged not to pack food items in plastic bags

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Health expert Dr. Hassan Siddique has urged people not pack food items in plastic bags, saying that it was dangerous for health.

He was addressing a seminar on health held here. He said that it had become a routine matter that a large number of people pack food items in plastic bags. “Inclusion of plastic particles in food items is dangerous for human health,” he said. He said that use of plastic bag at large scale had also been causing several other health problems. The seminar was also addressed by other speakers.

Assistant Director, Environment Department, Government of Punjab, Ansar Sayyal said that use of plastic bags at large scale had also been causing air pollution as well as smog.

“Setting garbage carrying plastic bags on fire has also resulting in increase in smog level,” he said. He suggested stern action against manufacturing of sub-standard plastic bags.

Dr. Asma said that disposable plastic bags should be introduced in market instead packing things and items in common type plastic bags. She also viewed that burning plastic bags had been causing respiratory diseases among people.