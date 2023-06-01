UrduPoint.com

People Urged Not To Throw Garbage In Nullahs

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Managing Director (MD), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi Muhammad Tanveer has said that WASA was fully prepared to cope with any flood situation during rains.

He urged the citizens do not throw shopping bags, solid waste and garbage in Nullah Lai and other nullahs of the town.

He informed that the agency on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi, Liaquat Ali Chatha had kicked off the dredging and de-silting work of Nullah Lai.

Muhammad Tanveer informed that WASA would complete dredging and de-silting work of Nullah Lai before start of Monsoon season.

The MD said that WASA had started the cleanliness work utilizing heavy machinery.

He informed that instructions had also been issued to the officials concerned to take immediate action against those found dumping garbage and solid waste in nullahs.

According to a WASA spokesman, rainfall gauging stations on Thursday at 3.30 pm recorded 42 mm rain at Saidpur Village, 57 mm at Golra, 54 mm at Bokra, 43 mm at PMD, 41 mm at Shamsabad and 44 mm at Chaklal while water level was at 6 feet at Kattarian and 4.5 feet at Gawalmandi, Nullah Lai.

