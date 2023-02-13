ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Posters have appeared in Srinagar and different areas of the territory asking the people to observe complete shutdown on Wednesday.

The posters were pasted on walls and electricity poles and circulated on social media including twitter, facebook, instragrame and whatsapp groups by the activists of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other organizations, said a press release.

Call for the strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference against the brutal acts and anti-Kashmir policies of the BJP regime to disempower the people of Jammu and Kashmir including eviction from their lands, resources and properties on one pretext and another.

The posters read, BJP regime's land and property grab policy is meant to erase people of Jammu and Kashmir identity and its Muslim character besides being a blatant attempt to push settler non-Kashmiri in the territory.

The posters urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to take a united stand to save the future of their generations.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir have been asked to foil the nefarious designs of the Modi-led Indian regime to change the demographic composition of the territory.