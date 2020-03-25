UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Urged To Abide By Section 144

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:00 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :BAHAWALPUR, March 25 (Pakistan Point news - 25th Mar, 2020 ): District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf has urged citizens to comply with the restrictions pertaining to implementation of Section 144.

In his message issued here, he said that in the wake of coronavirus section 144 had been enforced in Bahawalpur district for 14 days.

He said that the aim was to control spread of fatal virus COVID-19.

"Alll markets, shopping plazas, restaurants, public and private offices would remain closed".Public gathering would not be allowed.

However,he said that government employees performing essential duties at government offices, hospitals and at other places, staff at hospitals, banks and persons at medical stores, general stores, grocery shops, dairy products shops and vegetable and meat shops were given exemption from section 144.

More Stories From Pakistan

