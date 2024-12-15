People Urged To Adopt Family Planning
Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A health expert has urged people to adopt family planning to provide best education and training to their children.
Addressing a seminar on family planning organized by the Population Welfare Department, Chief Executive Officer, Health Department, Dr. Aamir Bashir, said that it was the need of the hour to adopt family planning. “People should adopt family planning to provide their children with best education and training,” he opined.
He said that Health Department and Population Welfare Department had jointly been making efforts to raise awareness among the masses about importance of family planning.
“Both Health Department and Population Welfare Department have been providing all necessary facilities and collaboration to parents who want to adopt family planning,” he said,” adding that the facilities were available free of cost.
He viewed that available resources could not match the surging level of the population, adding that stakeholders would have to pay special attention towards planning and policies keeping in view the available data of the population.
Officials and staff of the Health Department, Population Welfare Department, Social Welfare Department, Education Department and civil society also attended the seminar.
