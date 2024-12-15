Open Menu

People Urged To Adopt Family Planning

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM

People urged to adopt family planning

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A health expert has urged people to adopt family planning to provide best education and training to their children.

Addressing a seminar on family planning organized by the Population Welfare Department, Chief Executive Officer, Health Department, Dr. Aamir Bashir, said that it was the need of the hour to adopt family planning. “People should adopt family planning to provide their children with best education and training,” he opined.

He said that Health Department and Population Welfare Department had jointly been making efforts to raise awareness among the masses about importance of family planning.

“Both Health Department and Population Welfare Department have been providing all necessary facilities and collaboration to parents who want to adopt family planning,” he said,” adding that the facilities were available free of cost.

He viewed that available resources could not match the surging level of the population, adding that stakeholders would have to pay special attention towards planning and policies keeping in view the available data of the population.

Officials and staff of the Health Department, Population Welfare Department, Social Welfare Department, Education Department and civil society also attended the seminar.

Related Topics

Education Population Welfare Civil Society Family All Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

7 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

20 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

20 hours ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

20 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

21 hours ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

23 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

23 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

23 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

23 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

1 day ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan