People urged to adopt precautionary measures against COVID-19

CHAKDARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration has appealed to people to observe precautionary measures to curb spread of coronavirus in the area.

Addressing a press conference in Chakdara Press Club, Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Syed Muhmmad Abdullah said that the district administration had made appropriate measures in view of the second wave of COVID-19 and notified SOPs for offices, markets and common people against the contagion. He urged people to ensure wearing masks especially while visiting public places besides maintaining social distance.

He said that coronavirus was a contagious disease which transmits from one person to another, so hugging or shaking hands should be avoided to prevent spread of the pandemic.

He said that violation of anti-corona SOPs at educational institutes, offices and crowded public places would not be tolerated. He said that COVID 19 was spreading fast in the area and Gul Abad Degree College had to be closed for five days following positive cases were detected among its students. He appealed to people to help the infected students and their families and inquire after their wellbeing for their encouragement.