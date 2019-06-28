People urged to avail Asset Declaration Scheme

The economic team of the government reiterated that Asset Declaration Scheme (ADS) was the best opportunity for citizens of Pakistan to declare their undeclared assets by June 30 before Benami law comes into force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The economic team of the government reiterated that Asset Declaration Scheme (ADS) was the best opportunity for citizens of Pakistan to declare their undeclared assets by June 30 before Benami law comes into force.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, State Minister for Revenue, Hammad Azhar, Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Shabbar Zaidi, Thursday replied various questions by people from different walks of life, during ptv's exclusive programme, to motivate people towards documentation and remove their apprehensions about the scheme.

The Advisor said that the aim of the Asset Declaration Scheme was to motivate people to document their assets.

He was of the view that it was imprudent to remain in continuous tension for saving a meager amount required to whiten the undeclared assets.

He said that enhancing tax collection was imperative to carry forward the development work in the country and deplored that Pakistan was having lowed tax to GDP ratio in the region.

The Advisor clarified that whosoever earns outside and pays taxes there, his/her money is already whiten and need not to avail ADS.

However, any Pakistan who earns here and makes assets outside the country, would have to whiten the money.

He clarified that remittances was legal money and need not to be whiten through ADS. However, he added that the money should be transacted through banking channels to have money trail.

On the occasion, State Minister for Revenue, Hammad Azhar said that documentation efforts failed due to previous governments' half-hearted efforts, while the current government had made considerable progress towards documentation within just ten months.

He said that the asset profile of around 53 million people was unveiled through FBR portal.

To a question, he said that the money sent from Pakistan to abroad or from abroad to Pakistan should be transacted through banks to have proper money trail to avoid difficulties in future.

He said that it would be very unfortunate for people if they do not take benefit of this scheme, advising them to avail this for their own benefit.

To a question by the panelists, Hammad Azhar said that Benami laws had been implemented now and every person would have to declare their property otherwise their undeclared or benami property would be confiscated under the law.

He said in a bid to broadening tax base, the government had fulfilled a difficult task of data integration within 10 months which could not be done by the previous governments in 10 years.

Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi said refunds availability would for all including the exporters.

He said from July, 01 2019, there would be no concept of non-filer in Pakistan, and all persons who had a certain limit of income must have to file their tax returns.

A panelist who also runs a firm of tax consultancy said that the government's Asset Declaration Scheme was attracting a huge number of people to declare their assets which was evident from the fact that his all 10 rooms were full all the time these days.

To a question of a trader from Quetta, Hammad Azhar said due to international sanctions, Pakistan did not have any banking channels with Iran, but therefore trade with the neighborly country could not be possible through conventional way however he said Pak-Iran trade was still continued through bartered system, "so I will suggest all the traders to focus on this bartered trade system when they trade with Iran".

Zaidi said it was a welcoming sign that people now were much concerned and worried about benami and other laws, despite the fact that these laws were existing before as well, but the difference was that now writ of law was going to be implemented with full force by the incumbent government.