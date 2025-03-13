People Urged To Avoid Cholesterol Rich Food At Iftar
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A health expert has urged people to avoid intake of cholesterol rich food at Iftar time, as saying such diet used to damage their health.
Talking to the media here, senior cardiologist, Dr. Kashif Imran Khan said that a number of people had been complaining of suffering from health problems after they ate cholesterol rich food. He said that in our society, people usually ate 'samosa' and 'pakoras', which were cholesterol rich diet and used to damage our body. He said that food items like that 'samosa' and 'pakora' used to increase level of triglycerides and LDL cholesterol which not only damaged our heart and liver but also other organs of the body.
He stressed the need to take balanced diet at Sehri and Iftar times during the Holy month of Ramazan. “People in our country will have to change their eating habits by shifting to balanced diet from cholestrol rich food,” he opined. He advised people to take dates and fruits at Iftar time instead eating 'samosa', 'pakoras' and 'kachori'. He said that required quantity of water should be consumed at Sehri and Iftar times to cater body’s need of water.
Recent Stories
Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities worldwide in Data Science, AI
Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, depth of bilateral military cooper ..
RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble Number auction to support Fat ..
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK government
UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions in 2024
Ripple secures DFSA Licence to offer regulated crypto payments from DIFC
DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion in 2024
RAKEZ roadshow to Brazil highlights expanding business opportunities in UAE
France's GDP growth forecast lowered to 0.7 pct for 2025: central bank
UAE condemns terrorist attack on train southwest of Pakistan
AD Maqta Technologies Group signs strategic partnership agreement with Pakistan ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ashrafi condemns Jaffer Express attack, calls for unity, action against terrorism5 minutes ago
-
People urged to avoid cholesterol rich food at Iftar5 minutes ago
-
Traffic police launch crackdown on beggars5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, depth of bilateral military cooperation14 minutes ago
-
SSP assures immediate resolution of officials' concerns15 minutes ago
-
Policeman acknowledged with cash prize15 minutes ago
-
Safe City project inspected15 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police nab 16 in crackdown on illegal arms, drug trade25 minutes ago
-
DIG reviews citywide mosque security during Ramzan25 minutes ago
-
9 drug dealers nabbed with over 9kg charas25 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 11 outlaws25 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp organized in Chakrakot Bala35 minutes ago