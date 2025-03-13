Open Menu

People Urged To Avoid Cholesterol Rich Food At Iftar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM

People urged to avoid cholesterol rich food at Iftar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A health expert has urged people to avoid intake of cholesterol rich food at Iftar time, as saying such diet used to damage their health.

Talking to the media here, senior cardiologist, Dr. Kashif Imran Khan said that a number of people had been complaining of suffering from health problems after they ate cholesterol rich food. He said that in our society, people usually ate 'samosa' and 'pakoras', which were cholesterol rich diet and used to damage our body. He said that food items like that 'samosa' and 'pakora' used to increase level of triglycerides and LDL cholesterol which not only damaged our heart and liver but also other organs of the body.

He stressed the need to take balanced diet at Sehri and Iftar times during the Holy month of Ramazan. “People in our country will have to change their eating habits by shifting to balanced diet from cholestrol rich food,” he opined. He advised people to take dates and fruits at Iftar time instead eating 'samosa', 'pakoras' and 'kachori'. He said that required quantity of water should be consumed at Sehri and Iftar times to cater body’s need of water.

