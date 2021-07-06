UrduPoint.com
People Urged To Avoid Over-speeding On Highways

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :National Highway & Motorway police (NH&MP) organized a road safety seminar at Khanewal on Tuesday to sensitize road users to avoid driving at higher speed on highways and motorways for their own safety and those of the others.

Speaking on the occasion, sector Commander NH&MP Ehsan Danish Kalyar said that youth must avoid over-speeding to minimize the road accidents.

In this way, they can save precious lives and financial Losses.

Kalyar said that educational institutions have an an important role to play in disseminating the message among students.

He urged the people to avoid driving fast during travel on motorway and desist from using black mirrors on the vehicles.

He advised traffic officials to implement traffic rules without fail.

He said that Police always tried its level best to make people aware of basic rules of driving to plug chances of accidents and save precious lives.

