UrduPoint.com

People Urged To Be Careful In Using Stoves, Gas Heaters In Winter Season

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 10:03 PM

People urged to be careful in using stoves, gas heaters in winter season

Rescue 1122 Muzaffagarh head Dr. Hussain Mian on Thursday urged people to use gas heaters and stoves with care to avoid any untoward incident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 Muzaffagarh head Dr. Hussain Mian on Thursday urged people to use gas heaters and stoves with care to avoid any untoward incident.

In a statement, he advised people to close gas supply from main valve and turn off heaters and place them outside the room before going to sleep every night.

Avoid switching on any electricity appliance or igniting fire in case of sensing gas leakage.

People must open all windows and doors and move out into open air, in case of gas leakage, he added.

Mian said instant geysers be installed at airy spaces instead of closed places in the house because the carbon mono oxide it emits silently causes unconsciousness and death.

Heaters be placed at a suitable place so that they do not cause fire after coming in contact with quilts, blankets or clothes. Inform Rescue 1122 immediately in case of any such accident so that help be extended swiftly, he added.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Electricity Rescue 1122 Gas All From

Recent Stories

US Congress Should Probe Biden Handling of Sensiti ..

US Congress Should Probe Biden Handling of Sensitive Materials - House Speaker M ..

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches five business g ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches five business groups

22 minutes ago
 Dubai set to host 22nd edition of International Fe ..

Dubai set to host 22nd edition of International Federation of Otorhinolaryngolog ..

23 minutes ago
 Rahul helps India beat Sri Lanka to clinch ODI ser ..

Rahul helps India beat Sri Lanka to clinch ODI series

8 minutes ago
 Russian Soldiers Continue to Arrive in Belarus as ..

Russian Soldiers Continue to Arrive in Belarus as Part of Joint Military Groupin ..

8 minutes ago
 Europe's largest rare earths deposit discovered in ..

Europe's largest rare earths deposit discovered in Sweden

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.