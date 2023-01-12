People urged to be careful in using stoves, gas heaters in winter season

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 Muzaffagarh head Dr. Hussain Mian on Thursday urged people to use gas heaters and stoves with care to avoid any untoward incident.

In a statement, he advised people to close gas supply from main valve and turn off heaters and place them outside the room before going to sleep every night.

Avoid switching on any electricity appliance or igniting fire in case of sensing gas leakage.

People must open all windows and doors and move out into open air, in case of gas leakage, he added.

Mian said instant geysers be installed at airy spaces instead of closed places in the house because the carbon mono oxide it emits silently causes unconsciousness and death.

Heaters be placed at a suitable place so that they do not cause fire after coming in contact with quilts, blankets or clothes. Inform Rescue 1122 immediately in case of any such accident so that help be extended swiftly, he added.