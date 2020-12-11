UrduPoint.com
People Urged To Be Vigilant Against Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Hazara Division Commissioner Riaz khan Mehsud Friday addressed the Juma prayers congregation at Markazi Jamia Masjid in Abbottabad and urged upon the people to be vigilant and take precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic.

Abbottabad Deputy Commissioner, Assistant commissioners, District Khateeb Mufti Abdul Wajid and a large number of people were present on this occasion.

Addressing the congregation, the commissioner said that cooperation of people was vital and needed to control the pandemic. He said lockdown was the only option if people ignored the looming threat of COVID.

He asked the people to spread the message and aware masses about deadly effects of coronavirus. He also directed government machinery to disseminate the message to every nook and corner of Hazara Division aiming to control the pandemic.

