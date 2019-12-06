UrduPoint.com
People Urged To Become Voters To Strengthen Democracy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:41 PM

People urged to become voters to strengthen democracy

Deputy Commissioner Aurakzai Wasil Khan Khattak has urged the masses to get themselves registered as voters to strengthen democracy in the country

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aurakzai Wasil Khan Khattak has urged the masses to get themselves registered as voters to strengthen democracy in the country.

He was addressing at a ceremony to mark December 5 as national day for voters here Friday.

He said those who had not yet obtained their NICs should get it to become voters too.

He said women constituted about half of the country's population and they could play great part in national democratic process. Women should come forward to get their NICs and enrolled as voters, he said.

The DC said that people may contact District Election Commission in case of any difficulty in getting their NICs and effective measures would be taken to remove obstacles in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, District Election Commissioner Faridullah Khattak said it was for the first time that local bodies election were going to be held in the merged districts which would usher in prosperity of the area by enabling the people to get their problems resolved at local level.

Meanwhile, in the district 148 centers had been set up for convenience of the people to make corrections with regard to votes' registration.

The ceremony was attended by officials the District Election Commission, high officials of the district administration, religious scholars, students and members of the civil society.

