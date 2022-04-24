UrduPoint.com

People Urged To Beware Of Fraudulent Ads Recruiting Khadmeen-e-Hajj

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2022 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has urged the people to beware of fraudulent advertisements recruiting Khadmeen-e-Hajj.

The ministry's spokesman Muhammad Umar Butt, in an exclusive talk with APP, informed that there were certain overseas employment promoters that were allegedly involved in fraudulent activities in the wake of hiring staffers for the services of pilgrims in the holy cities of Makkah and Madina for the four months on certain terms and conditions.

He said people should not pay heed towards such advertisements as they had no authority for Khadmeen-e-Hajj recruitment.

He said although it was the jurisdiction of Overseas Employment Corporation and Bureau of Immigration to take an action against such fraudsters but due to a number of complaints registered on the online complaint cell of the religious affairs ministry, this statement of public interest was being issued to save their money and time.

Umar Butt also pointed out an overseas employment promoter named 'Iqra Manpower' recruiting Khadmeen-e-Hajj and directing them to go through a medical process with a specific laboratory located in the garrison city.

He said they, with the collusion of laboratory, were trying mint maximum money in the garb of expensive medical process for the appointments of Khadmeen-e-Hajj.

He said the aspiring people should not follow the instructions of such mala fide advertisements and report to the quarters concerned to initiate the legal proceedings against them.

Earlier, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had issued a public alert urging the intending pilgrims not to submit their hard-earned money to any private Hajj tour operator until the Hajj Policy 2022 was officially announced.

After taking notice of public complaints, it said some private tour operators were garnering money from intending pilgrims but it had not authorized any individuals, banks, Hajj group organizers or agents to receive Hajj applications and collect money on behalf of the ministry.

The ministry urged the masses to be careful of fraudsters, who were deceiving them in the name of Hajj. However, it cautioned strict action against those allegedly involved in this illegal practice.

Saudi authorities, in 2020, restricted the annual spiritual activities as part of stringent measures to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

