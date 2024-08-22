People urged to clear standing water to avoid malaria infections

Medical doctors here Thursday urged people to clear stagnant rainwater immediately and fumigation spray should be arranged to avoid mosquito bites which are the main cause of malaria disease during monsoon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Medical doctors here Thursday urged people to clear stagnant rainwater immediately and fumigation spray should be arranged to avoid mosquito bites which are the main cause of malaria disease during monsoon.

Dr Malik Riaz Khan, Principal Medical Officer, Govt Hospital Pabbi, Nowshera told APP that malaria cases increase

during monsoon and urged masses to use mosquito repellants, and nets, and wear sleeve clothes.

He said that malaria was a fatal disease especially for senior citizens and children under five years of age due to their weak immune system. Malaria is a killer disease and its early diagnosis can save a patient's life, he added.

Dr Riaz said that as per World Health Organization nearly half of the world's population was at risk of malaria and there were an estimated 247 million cases of malaria worldwide with 619,000 death in 2021 compared to 245 million cases and 625,000 deaths in 2020.

More than two hundred million people contract the disease each year, and over four hundred thousand die from it. "Once transmitted in nearly every country on earth, today the vast majority of infections occur in sub-Saharan Africa.

Nearly 70 percent of malaria deaths are in children under five."

Dr Malik Riaz said that malaria was typically unstable, and its major transmission period was post-monsoon, i.e. from August to November with a negative impact on its socio-economic growth and productivity.

He said the disease does not spread from person to person, and that persons with symptoms such as fever, chills, and headache besides fatigue, confusion, seizures, and difficulty breathing should immediately contact their doctors.

"For too long, malaria eradication has been a distant dream, but now we have evidence that malaria can and should be eradicated by 2050,"

A malaria control program was underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide free treatment to patients besides ensuring early diagnosis and prompt treatment services to the vulnerable groups in high-risk districts.

Besides increasing community awareness, he said the malaria prevention measures also focus on health promotion, advocacy, and awareness among communities.

The experts said the media and civil society's role was important to create awareness against the disease and sensitize people to win the fight against malaria.