People urged to contact DC office for domicile, arms licence rather agents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The office of the Deputy Commissioner has urged the masses to directly contact the office for any information about domicile certificate and arm licence and do not pay any extra charges other than the official fee to any official or agent.

In an official notice issued here, the DC office said that there was no fee for issuance of domicile certificate, adding that the private arm licence required a Rs 300 affidavit and the fee.

It said that the fee for issuance of a provincial non-prohibited bore arm licence is Rs 10402 and all Pakistan licence is Rs 20402.

Similarly the fee for 223/222 bore weapons is Rs 40402.

The fee for increasing the number of rounds more than the allowed limit is Rs 1000 for additional 25 cartridges, Rs 2300 for a change of weapon and Rs 3300 for issuance of a duplicate licence.

It said that a request for issuance of arms licence for 223/222 bore weapons would be floated through the Deputy Commissioner Office and after verification by the district committee the fee would be deposited with the Arm Branch of Home department.

The people were advised to lodge their complaint with the DC office's complaint cell on phone number 091-9211338.