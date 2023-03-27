People urged to cooperate in free flour distribution package

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration has appealed to people to cooperate in ensuring the distribution of free flour bags under the Ramzan relief package among deserving people in an organized manner.

According to the district administration spokesman on Monday, elaborate arrangements had been made to carry out the scheme in a peaceful manner and ensure deserving families receive their due share.

In that regard, it said that citizens have to play their role by providing proper information and acting upon directions they received prior to getting free four bags.

As part of the Ramzan relief package, from March 27 to April 2, the administration would be distributing the free flour bags at Paharpur and Prova Tehsils and residents have been directed to collect the free flour bags from prescribed distribution points.

It added that the free flour distribution process was successfully continuing and by March 25, a total of 67,743 bags of 10 kilogrammes were distributed among 22,614 families across the district.

On the directives of the deputy commissioner, officials of the food department are regularly monitoring the process to ensure complete transparency and extend relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramzan.