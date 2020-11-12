People urged to cooperate in maintaining cleanliness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :In a bid to make city clean, Albaryak and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has sought public cooperation to maintain neat and clean environment in the city.

On daily basis, tons of waste is lifted from the cities to keep them waste free. With these operational exercises, communication teams were also on the field to educate general public that how they can be helpful for the company to maintain the hygienic environment, said a spokesman.

The campaign was carried out by the waste management companies in Bangash Colony, UC-09 where they knocked the doors, and disseminated the cleanliness message to the localities.

They were requested not to litter waste in the drains, should be dumped in the waste containers fixed by the company or hand it over to the waste specialist or the mini-dumper assigned for that area.

Precautionary measures for Dengue fever were also focused in the noteworthy dialogue with the residents of the locality.