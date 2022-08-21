UrduPoint.com

People Urged To Disregard Any Social Media Post Attributed To CEC

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2022 | 12:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja does not have any social media account on any presence in other social media platform and people must not pay heed on any tweet or post attributed to him on any social media platform as it was absolutely misleading and baseless.

This was said by the ECP spokesman that various fake accounts were created in the name of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, some important personalities and organisations with the aim to mislead people.

The emails of some important personalities including General Hamid, Razia Sultana and others were hacked in a bid to propagate smear propaganda campaign against the Election Commission and the CEC from these accounts.

He urged the general public to disregard the sullying campaign launched against the Commission and its chief through these fake social media accounts and hacked emails.

"People must not take notice of any 'twitter' or 'Facebook' accounts claiming to have association with the CEC," he said adding that the Federal Investigating Agency(FIA) and Cybercrime Wing were being contacted in this regard for immediate legal action against the hackers and criminal elements.

