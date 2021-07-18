UrduPoint.com
People Urged To Follow Corona SOPs At Tourist Spots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood Sunday appealed to people to strictly follow corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) while visiting tourist spots during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

According to official sources, directions had been issued to the officials of Tourism Department to ensure implementation of the corona SOPs.

Asif said that boards with corona guidelines should be displayed properly to create awareness among people regarding corona SOPs.

Asif Mehmood said it was highly important to adopt precautionary measures as there was possibility of fourth wave of coronavirus.

All possible facilities would be provided to tourists, he added. He further directed the relevant authorities to ensure proper cleanliness at all tourist spots.

