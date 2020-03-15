People urged to follow govt advise against corona virus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Ulema have urged the nation to follow the government advice in letter and spirit on the issue of corona virus pandemic.

In a joint message issued by Darul Afta Pakistan (Regd), Pakistan Ulema Council and leadership of Wafaq-ul-Masajid, Madaris-e-Pakistan, the Ulema said that precautionary instructions given by the Pakistan government for the eradication of corona virus were in accordance with the teachings of Islamic Shariah.

The clerics said that corona virus had turned into an pandemic and affecting the entire world so it was required that everyone should adopt precautionary measures to stay safe against this pandemic.

"Being Muslim, we should learn to have trust in Allah but we should also learn to adopt precautionary measures," said in the message.

The Ulema quoted a Hadith (SAWW ) that on one occasion, Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.W) commenting about plague said, if plague spread in a locality, one should neither allowed to leave that area nor people from out of that area should be allowed to come in that locality.

The leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council stated that adopting precautionary measures were requirement of the teachings of Shariah. They said that instructions and precautionary measures issued by the government were in accordance with the Islamic Shariah.

The religious scholars also stated that if the government on account of any reconciliation issues directives, it is mandatory for public to ensure implementation on the instructions of the state.

The Ulema endorsed the decision of the government to announce vacations in schools, colleges and varsities including seminaries upto 5th April 2020.

The Muftis of Darul Afta Pakistan urged the people to offer Sunnah (Optional) prayers at homes and offer only Farz (Obligatory) prayers in mosques. The people have also been urged to perform Wudu (Ablution) at their homes. The Ulemas also requested of prayer leaders to short Juma prayers as well as other daily prayers.

Ulema and Mashaykh announced that if the Corona virus became more pandemic, people should abstain from making handshake. Ulema, Mashaykh and Muftis have urged the masses to seek penitence (Astaghfar), recitation of Ayate Karima and striving for giving alms to needy ones to overcome this pandemic.

The message has been endorsed by the leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council and leading religious scholars including Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Maulana Asad Zikriya, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Rafiq Jaami, Maulana Abdul Karim Nadeem,Maulana Shafi Qasmi,Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Qazi Matiullah Saeedi, Mufti Umar Farooq, Mufti Imran Farooq, Allama Tahirul Hasssan,Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Pir Asadullah Shah Jammali, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan,Maulana Muhammad Hussain Darkhawsti and Maulana Shakilur Rehman Qasmi.