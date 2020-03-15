UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Urged To Follow Govt Advise Against Corona Virus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 04:00 PM

People urged to follow govt advise against corona virus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Ulema have urged the nation to follow the government advice in letter and spirit on the issue of corona virus pandemic.

In a joint message issued by Darul Afta Pakistan (Regd), Pakistan Ulema Council and leadership of Wafaq-ul-Masajid, Madaris-e-Pakistan, the Ulema said that precautionary instructions given by the Pakistan government for the eradication of corona virus were in accordance with the teachings of Islamic Shariah.

The clerics said that corona virus had turned into an pandemic and affecting the entire world so it was required that everyone should adopt precautionary measures to stay safe against this pandemic.

"Being Muslim, we should learn to have trust in Allah but we should also learn to adopt precautionary measures," said in the message.

The Ulema quoted a Hadith (SAWW ) that on one occasion, Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.W) commenting about plague said, if plague spread in a locality, one should neither allowed to leave that area nor people from out of that area should be allowed to come in that locality.

The leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council stated that adopting precautionary measures were requirement of the teachings of Shariah. They said that instructions and precautionary measures issued by the government were in accordance with the Islamic Shariah.

The religious scholars also stated that if the government on account of any reconciliation issues directives, it is mandatory for public to ensure implementation on the instructions of the state.

  The Ulema endorsed the decision of the government to announce vacations in schools, colleges and varsities including seminaries upto 5th April 2020.

The Muftis of Darul Afta Pakistan urged the people to offer Sunnah (Optional) prayers at homes and offer only Farz (Obligatory) prayers in mosques. The people have also been urged to perform Wudu (Ablution) at their homes. The Ulemas also requested of prayer leaders to short Juma prayers as well as  other daily prayers.

Ulema and Mashaykh announced that if the Corona virus became more pandemic, people should abstain from making handshake.  Ulema, Mashaykh and Muftis have urged the masses to seek penitence (Astaghfar), recitation of Ayate Karima and striving for giving alms to needy ones to overcome this pandemic.

The message has been endorsed by the leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council and leading religious scholars including Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Maulana Asad Zikriya, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Rafiq Jaami, Maulana Abdul Karim Nadeem,Maulana Shafi Qasmi,Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Qazi Matiullah Saeedi, Mufti Umar Farooq, Mufti Imran Farooq, Allama Tahirul Hasssan,Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Pir Asadullah Shah Jammali, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan,Maulana Muhammad Hussain Darkhawsti and Maulana Shakilur Rehman Qasmi.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Imran Farooq April 2020 Prayer Muslim Mufti From Government

Recent Stories

Ma&#039;an, Aldar sign AED2 million agreement to d ..

6 minutes ago

In second e-briefing, MoFAIC updates ambassadors, ..

6 minutes ago

Etihad Airways announces temporary changes to rout ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi, Dubai financial markets ban insider tra ..

51 minutes ago

Emirati engineers due to launch Hope Probe this su ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Cares launches vocational training programme ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.